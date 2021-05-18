Lack of cooperation hinders Wichita police investigation into early morning shooting

Wichita police say that a lack of cooperation is hindering detectives in finding out what happened during a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were called at around 4 a.m. to a shooting in the 2100 block of North Ash, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. They caller reported a vehicle leaving the area, and officers found that vehicle at 17th and Minneapolis.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found a hurt 37-year-old man inside. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound.

“Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of what occurred,” Davidson said, adding that the incident was not random. “A lack of all cooperation in this investigation has affected investigators from learning all the details of this case.”

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.