Wichita woman tried to run over her husband; accused of DUI, attempted murder: police

A Wichita woman accused of trying to run over her husband was allegedly driving drunk or high and intended to kill the man.

Tamica Raychete Johnson, 42, was arrested late Saturday night by Wichita police on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, which officers allege was intentional and premeditated. She was also booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

No domestic violence charges were listed.

Officer Charley Davidson, the WPD spokesman, said police were called at around 10:50 p.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting a building in the 1700 block of East Second Street. Officers found a black 2014 Dodge Challenger had struck a building. They also found Johnson, who was the driver of the car, as well as her 45-year-old husband.

“The investigation revealed Johnson was driving the Challenger and attempted to hit her husband multiple times, threatened him, and then struck the business,” Davidson said in a news release. “No one was injured.”

Jail records show Johnson was arrested at the QuikTrip at Douglas and Washington in Old Town. She remained an inmate of the Sedgwick County jail as of Sunday afternoon with a $125,000 bond. Police said the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.