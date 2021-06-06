Local

Mother and young children die in boating accident on Kansas river, game wardens say

The Burlington City Dam at Drake Park in Burlington along the Neosho River.
The Burlington City Dam at Drake Park in Burlington along the Neosho River. Screencapture Google Maps

A mother and two young children died in a boating accident on a Kansas river that also hospitalized the father, state game wardens said.

The boat accident happened on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a news release.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a family of two adults and two children were boating on the river,” wardens said. “As the boat approached the low-head dam, it stalled in rapid, aerated water, at which point the operator lost control of the vessel and all occupants were ejected.”

Rescue crews saved a man from Shawnee, taking him to Burlington Hospital, where he is in stable condition. One woman, identified as Maribel Moran, and the couple’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old children, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the boating accident is asked to call KDWPT game wardens at 785-207-3151. The state department investigates all fatal boating accidents.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service