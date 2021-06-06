Hit-and-run crash critically hurts pedestrian; Wichita police find car but not driver

File photo

Police have found the car but not the driver suspected of running into a pedestrian who was crossing a downtown Wichita street Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called at around 9:20 p.m. to the hit-and-run injury accident at Douglas and Greenwood, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. A critically injured 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined the woman was leaving a business in the 100 block of South Greenwood, near Douglas and Hydraulic. She was crossing the street when she was struck by a newer, white sedan traveling north on Greenwood. The car is believed to have been speeding.

Police found the vehicle on Sunday at a hotel at 36th and Rock Road. The vehicle was unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hot line at 316-519-2282 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.