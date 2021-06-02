Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested in domestic violence incident

The Wichita Eagle

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy has been suspended without pay after he was arrested during a domestic violence incident.

Deputy Clayton Blackwood was arrested Saturday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence disorderly conduct, sheriff’s Col. Brian White said Wednesday in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the incident involved Clayton and his domestic partner.

Jail booking reports show Clayton was arrested by another deputy at a rural address around Lake Afton. Booking reports show a woman with the same last name and same Wichita home address was also arrested in connection to the incident.

“When probable cause exists to support the elements of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense, an arrest is mandatory under Kansas law,” White said.

In addition to the criminal case, the department’s Professional Standards Unit is also investigating. Blackwood was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations. He has been employed by the sheriff’s office for five years.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us,” White said.