Sheriff’s deputy arrested by Wichita police in domestic violence investigation

A deputy of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Wichita Police Department during a domestic violence investigation.

Jail booking reports show Deputy Tyler William Brooks was arrested at his home on Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery-choke in rude manner, domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property. Sheriff’s Col. Brian White announced the arrest in a news release.

“The charges stem from an incident involving an intimate partner of the deputy with whom he shares a residence,” White said.

Brooks has been employed by the sheriff’s office for eight years. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcomes of the separate criminal and internal investigations.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us,” White said.