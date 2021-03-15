Haysville police arrest sheriff’s office detention deputy in domestic violence case

File photo

A detention deputy has been suspended without pay after being arrested on allegations of domestic violence.

Deputy Jonathan Ramirez of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday by the Haysville Police Department, sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said in a news release.

Ramirez was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. He has since been released from jail.

Ramirez, who has been employed by the sheriff since June 2019, was suspended without pay.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence the public entrusts in us,” Blick said.