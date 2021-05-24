Crime & Courts

6-year-old boy hospitalized in shooting; was reportedly an accident, Wichita police say

A shooting that hospitalized a child was reportedly an accident, but remains under police investigation.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said officers were called at around 1:30 p.m. Monday to a report of gunshots in the 3100 block of South Yale. That’s near 31st South and Hillside, in the Planeview neighborhood. A witness reported a vehicle had left the area with adults and one child.

A 6-year-old boy injured by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a hospital by that vehicle, Macy said.

Macy said police stopped a man, and the shooting was reported to be accidental. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Additional information was not released.

