Murder suspect and drug-charge inmate escape from Kansas jail, sheriff says

The Wichita Eagle

A murder suspect and an inmate incarcerated on a drug charge have escaped from a southeast Kansas jail, the local sheriff said.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf escaped from the Cherokee County jail in Columbus at around 11 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a special bulletin. The men “are to be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on their location is asked to use extreme caution and call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992. They may be driving a 2008 white Honda Accord with Missouri license plate LG2X0F. The vehicle fled from local law enforcement near the jail during the early morning hours.

Hopkins, 30, was being held for trial on a charge of capital murder in a double homicide case. Martsolf, 34, was incarcerated for drug-related crimes.