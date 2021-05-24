Tornado hits northwest Kansas town, damaging homes and flipping train cars, officials say

The town of Selden in northwest Kansas was hit by a tornado on Tuesday, officials say. (May 24, 2021) NWS Goodland

Emergency crews are responding after a tornado hit the town of Selden in northwest Kansas.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department reported a tornado on the ground a few miles west of town a little after 6 p.m. Monday. The tornado was later reported in Selden, according to local storm reports from the National Weather Service.

“Emergency manager reporting buildings, power lines and trees down, homes damaged, an overturned semi, 1 possible injury, and gas leaks due to tornado,” the updated NWS storm report from around 6:26 p.m. states.

Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol asked people to avoid the Selden area as some roads may be shut down. He said in a tweet that several semi trucks and train cars were blown over by the tornado.

NWS Goodland reported several western Kansas counties placed under tornado warnings as storms passed through. In addition to damaging tornadoes, weather forecasters also predicted high-speed winds and hail the size of golf balls.