Large hail, tornadoes possible in Kansas tonight. Wichita weather worse Thursday

Tuesday evening storms could drop hail in Wichita and tornadoes farther west of the city, as forecasters predict greater chances for severe weather on Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologists said in a hazardous weather outlook for the Wichita area that thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly east of the Kansas Turnpike. The storms could produce small hail, gusty winds of up to 45 mph and locally heavy rain. Lightning is also possible.

Pea-sized hail was reported by a trained spotter at around 12:33 p.m. in Belle Plain, NWS Wichita said in a tweet. By 2 p.m., storms had moved into the southern Flint Hills.

“Very heavy rain with possible low lying area flooding is the biggest threat,” the weather service said.

Forecasters advised people to be prepared to move indoors if lightning affects their location, and to watch for ponding of water on highways from downpours. Storm chances east of Wichita will continue through 4 p.m.

“More storms are expected to develop over southwest Kansas this afternoon, then could move eastward into portions of south central Kansas by this evening,” the NWS outlook states. “A few strong or severe storms will be possible mainly southwest of a Hutchinson to Wichita line. Quarter to golf ball size hail and 50 to 60 mph winds will be the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for areas west of a Kingman to Harper line.”

Severe weather is most likely between 5 and 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s storm chances are mostly west, northwest and north of Wichita and I-35. The greatest threat is between I-70 and the Nebraska border. Storms that evening and overnight may produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph, causing tree damage. Hail is also possible.

Weather service forecasters predict a weak cold front will move into the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Wichita and other locations along and south of the Turnpike will be at the greatest risk.

“Severe storms appear likely with golf ball to tennis ball size hail, 60 to 70 mph winds, and even a few tornadoes,” the NWS outlook read. “Heavy rainfall and flooding will also be possible with any of the activity Wednesday night through Thursday night.”

In Wichita, the NWS forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Wednesday night has a 40% chance.

Daytime Thursday has a 70% chance of precipitation. The greatest chance for thunderstorms comes between 4 and 7 p.m., though showers and thunderstorms will be possible earlier in the day, too. Precipitation chances drop to 60% for Thursday night, followed by 20% Friday morning.

Daytime rain, then a chance of strong to severe storms this evening in south central KS. Golfball hail, 50 to 60 mph winds are the main concerns. A tornado cannot be ruled out. #kswx pic.twitter.com/byUsU7gv7n — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 25, 2021 Severe storm chances for Wed evening and Wed night. Greatest threat, N of I-70, with an isolated threat in south central KS. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns. #kswx pic.twitter.com/R3VLkbPzrf — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 25, 2021 Severe storms likely on Thu across southern KS. Higher end severe storms possible, with golfball to tennis ball hail, 60 - 70 mph winds and a few tornadoes. #kswx pic.twitter.com/4g6GqMVloo — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 25, 2021