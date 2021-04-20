Fight on Kellogg stemming from road rage incident sends one to jail, Wichita police say

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police have arrested a man after a fight on Kellogg during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

Tyrone Adam Inkelaar, 51, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on a charge of simple battery.

Police were first called at around 11:45 a.m., responding to an off-duty officer in trouble call at Kellogg and Meridian, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Police were told of “a large physical disturbance on Kellogg and an off-duty officer being on the scene.”

Investigators determined that Inkelaar was driving a black pickup truck and had been involved in a road rage incident with a 63-year-old man, who was driving a white pickup. The off-duty community service officer saw what happened, stopped and told other witnesses to call 911.

Inkelaar and the other driver sustained minor injuries. He was arrested without further incident, and the case will be presented to the City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office.

A previous road rage incident happened last week, also on Kellogg near Meridian, at around 11:12 a.m. Thursday. In that case, one driver fired a single shot at another vehicle. One man’s hand was hurt from broken glass from the gunshot.

Police have spoken with both drivers, but no arrests have been reported. Police said that case is still under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.