DA: No charges against deputy who shot and killed Kansas woman during police chase

No criminal charges will be filed against a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a woman at the conclusion of a 19-minute police chase.

District Attorney Marc Bennett on Thursday announced his decision in the Dec. 30, 2019, shooting death of Debra Arbuckle.

Arbuckle, 51, of Andover, died when a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy shot her during an early-morning chase. Her vehicle had been forced off the road, and the deputy was standing behind the car when it reversed toward him and the 26-year-old deputy feared for his life.

“It is unfortunate anytime someone is injured or killed in a use of force event,” former department spokesman Lt. Tim Myers said in a statement after the incident. “The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office extends sympathy to the members of Arbuckle’s family.”

The family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Deputy Kaleb Dailey.

Bennett had no comment on the ongoing civil case.

