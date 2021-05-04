Teenage gunman sought in Wichita, Maize shootings that hurt two last year sentenced

The Sedgwick County Courthouse. The Wichita Eagle

A teenage gunman accused of carrying out shootings in Wichita and Maize that damaged cars and homes and injured two people has received a 13-month sentence. But he won’t officially head to prison because the time is already considered served.

Police early last year sought Jalen Jashawn Johnson in connection with shootings at 2014 N. Pine, 7835 W. Meadow Park and in the 7300 block of Hidden Acres on Dec. 22, 2019, and Jan. 2 and 5, 2020. According to court documents, the gunfire occurred during house parties that devolved into fights where Johnson reportedly threatened bystanders and shot into crowds and at occupied homes and vehicles.

Across nights, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were hit by bullets below the waist.

Eyewitnesses who spotted Johnson’s black Chevy Impala at the shooting scenes, video surveillance footage and social media posts circulating that identified him as the shooter helped the authorities track him down. Police announced Johnson’s arrest on Jan. 8, 2020. He was charged with 11 crimes, despite denying responsibility for the gunfire.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in February to six counts including aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm and was sentenced April 19 by Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown, court records show. In addition to the prison term, Johnson was also ordered to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution to the victims.

Because Johnson spent more than 400 days in jail waiting for his criminal case to resolve and because he received credit toward his prison term for that time, the incarceration portion of his sentence is already considered served.

“Mr. Johnson had served his sentence by the time of his sentencing hearing on 4/19/2021,” Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed Tuesday by email.

Johnson will continue to be supervised for a year now that he’s out of jail and must register as a violent offender for 15 years, court records show. He had no criminal history prior to the shooting case.