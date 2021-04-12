Hole inmate chipped into cell window was big enough to pass contraband into jail: Sheriff

Sedgwick County Jail

A local detention deputy last week caught an inmate accused of first-degree murder breaking a cell window on an exterior wall of the Sedgwick County Jail. Officials say while the inmate hadn’t broken completely through several layers of glass — exposing him to the outside of the building — the hole he had chipped away would have been large enough to pass “dangerous contraband” items through had he finished the job.

The inmate, whom the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office did not name but said was jailed on suspicion of murder earlier this year, will likely face additional felony criminal charges in connection with the damage, Capt. Cody Alexander said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy noticed the inmate “in the process of breaking a hole in his outer cell window” as the deputy was making routine in-person rounds in the jail early Friday morning, around 2:05 a.m.

“The deputy immediately removed the inmate from the cell and secured the area,” Alexander said in the release.

The “deputy noticed paper covering a portion of the window” during the cell checks and “instructed the inmate to remove the items so he could examine the window,” the release said.

With the window exposed, the deputy could see a roughly 6-inch wide hole in the glass.

“The inmate had already managed to break through the first several layers of glass, but was stopped before gaining access to the outside of the building,” Alexander said in the release.

“A hole of this size, with access to the outside of the building would have provided an access point to introduce dangerous contraband into the secure portion of the facility,” the release continued.

“Due to the attention to detail and quick action of the Detention Deputy involved, the inmate was unable to gain access to the outside of (the) building.”

The inmate allegedly responsible for the hole in the window was jailed about three months ago and is being held on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder, the Sheriff’s Office said. A new case involving the damaged glass will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office “for charging at a later date,” the news release said.