Kitchen employee at Sedgwick County jail is now an inmate after trafficking drugs

Bo Rader

A contract employee who worked in the Sedgwick County jail is now an inmate of the jail after being accused of trafficking drugs into the detention facility.

Natalie Ann Willis, 42, was arrested and booked into jail Monday on suspicion of possessing hallucinogenic drugs, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest in a Tuesday news release. Jail administrator Col. Jared Schechter said Willis was a kitchen contract employee through Summit Food Service. The investigation started on Monday when the sheriff’s office received information about a kitchen worker bringing contraband into the facility.

“All contract employees go through a background check before they are allowed to work inside of the Detention Facility,” Schechter said.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated thoroughly.”