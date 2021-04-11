After deadly shooting, Hutchinson police ask for help finding person of interest

Sandral Lee Wade Hutchinson Police Department

Hutchinson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a killing.

The shooting happened at around 1:39 a.m. Sunday, when officers on routine patrol heard a series of gunshots. A 911 call then reported a shooting, the Hutchinson Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found a 42-year-old man lying in the street in the 1500 block of West 12th. He had gunshot wounds to his abdomen, and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A 46-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his chest was found lying in the front yard of a nearby home. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release his name.

Hutchinson police are asking for the public’s help in locating Sandral Lee Wade, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was described by police as a 64-year-old Black man who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the homicide or Wade’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Hutchinson Police Department 620-694-2829.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show a 64-year-old Sandral Lee Wade has multiple convictions, mostly in Reno County, since the late 1980s, including aggravated assault, criminal threat, a child sex crime, drug possession and multiple DUIs.