After deadly shooting, Hutchinson police ask for help finding person of interest

Sandral Lee Wade
Sandral Lee Wade Courtesy Photo Hutchinson Police Department

Hutchinson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a killing.

The shooting happened at around 1:39 a.m. Sunday, when officers on routine patrol heard a series of gunshots. A 911 call then reported a shooting, the Hutchinson Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found a 42-year-old man lying in the street in the 1500 block of West 12th. He had gunshot wounds to his abdomen, and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A 46-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his chest was found lying in the front yard of a nearby home. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release his name.

Hutchinson police are asking for the public’s help in locating Sandral Lee Wade, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was described by police as a 64-year-old Black man who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the homicide or Wade’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Hutchinson Police Department 620-694-2829.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show a 64-year-old Sandral Lee Wade has multiple convictions, mostly in Reno County, since the late 1980s, including aggravated assault, criminal threat, a child sex crime, drug possession and multiple DUIs.

