One dead, three hurt in overnight shooting during party at Airbnb, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning during a party at an Airbnb.

Police were called at around 3 a.m. to a shooting near Douglas and Oliver in east Wichita, Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release. They found the body of a 20-year-old man in the back yard of a home in the 200 block of North Battin. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three additional victims went to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A 29-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have since been released from the hospital.

“Investigators learned that the victims were involved in a party at a home on Battin, which was being rented out as an Airbnb,” Macy said. “The investigation is ongoing into what led to the shooting. Cooperation from the victims has been limited, but this does not appear to be a random incident.”

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.