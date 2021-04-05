Pedestrian, 43, walking on northbound Broadway dead after hit by car Sunday night

File photo

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a 43-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle late Sunday night near the intersection of Broadway and 119th Street South.

Kandy Fairchild of Wichita was walking in the northbound lane of Broadway around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a Toyota Camry that was also headed north, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The circumstances of the collision remained under investigation Monday, the office said.

The 23-year-old woman driving the Camry and her passenger weren’t hurt. Fairchild died at the crash site.