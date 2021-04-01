Crime & Courts

9-year-old boy seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash during street race in Wichita

A 9-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt during a street race Wednesday evening in south Wichita. Two teenage boys have been arrested after the hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m., when officers witnessed the hit-and-run injury accident in the 2700 block of South Meridian, Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two trucks racing southbound on Meridian, and one of the trucks struck the 9-year-old child.

The boy was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found both trucks and arrested their drivers. A 16-year-old boy was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of reckless driving and driving without a license. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, reckless driving, hit and run and violating driver’s license restrictions.

“It’s definitely a concern of the Wichita Police Department,” Officer Charley Davidson said of drag racing during a media briefing. “We just had a fatality accident involving the racing as well. Traffic is a very high concern, it’s one of the top complaints we get in neighborhoods.”

“We’re getting up closer to summertime, so there’s going to be a lot more individuals out, so we’re going to be cracking down on this street racing. We ask if you see any of this behavior, call us.”

