Woman killed while crossing street to check on other driver involved in fender bender

A 54-year-old woman killed Tuesday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Pawnee near Hillside had gotten out of her car to check on another driver she was involved in a fender bender with, Wichita police say.

Department spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was fatally injured shortly after 9 p.m. She was hit by a pickup truck as she was crossing the street to talk to the other driver involved in a minor crash that had occurred moments before, he said.

The woman died on the scene. No one else was hurt.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available. Macy said he anticipated releasing more information, including the woman’s name, on Wednesday afternoon.

