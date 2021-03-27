Woman booked on murder charge after man with bicycle killed, officials say

A Wichita police officer stands near where a man was hit by a vehicle and then shot Friday afternoon at 13th and Oliver. The man died and a woman was arrested. The Wichita Eagle

A 31-year-old Wichita woman has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail after allegedly hitting a man with her vehicle and then apparently shooting him Friday afternoon at 13th and Oliver, officials say.

CPR was given to the man, but he died.

“He had an injury that initially ... we believe is a shot as well,” Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said, adding police would know definitively if he was shot after an autopsy.

Charity Charmon Blackmon was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, driving with a suspended license and unsafe turning or stopping, failure to give proper signal.

The incident was reported to police at 4:25 p.m. Friday. She was booked into jail around 10:40 p.m. after people followed her from the scene and she was arrested at 14th and Poplar, officials said. She was arrested about 15 minutes after the incident, according to 911 emergency communications.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Ramsay said initial reports were that after the suspect hit the man, who was either riding or walking with his bicycle across the street, she got out to shoot him.

Witnesses told The Eagle that the suspect was driving a white van, facing east on 13th, and reversed into a Church’s Chicken at the corner and then headed north on Oliver. Several people followed the suspect and provided information, Ramsay said.

“We’re not sure if they know each other,” Ramsay said, or “what caused this whole thing.”

Friends Martin Dwyer and Ian Weber, both 20, were headed east on 13th and saw the van reversing toward them and saw the man on the ground. Weber pulled off the road. Dwyer ran up to the man.

“People were trying to take his pulse, people were trying to tell him to keep his eyes open,” Dwyer said. “I started talking to him ... he was there, and then he wasn’t.”

Boots, clothing and a bicycle with a basket were strewn on 13th just west of the intersection at Oliver. An officer stood near the items while standing over a cone that witness Stacy Fisher said was marking a bullet.

Blackmon has five convictions and all in Sedgwick County, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. She was sentenced in 2017 on all the cases.

Her convictions include aggravated endangerment of a child, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, driving without insurance and another traffic-related charge.

She was released from prison in September 2018 and her parole ended in June 2019, records show.

This was Wichita’s 15th homicide of 2021. Police consider 13 of them to be criminal and two are justified. A justified homicide includes self-defense. Wichita saw a record number of homicides last year, where there were 11 homicides through March 28.