Crime & Courts

One person is unresponsive after shooting call at 13th and Oliver, officials say

One person is unresponsive after a report of a shooting around 4:25 p.m. Friday at 13th and Oliver, according to 911 emergency communications.

Scanner traffic indicates first responders were giving someone CPR and officers were looking for a vehicle involved in the call.

One witness told an officer the driver had a “handgun and shot at the down guy.”

Someone was taken into custody at 4:40 p.m. at 14th and Poplar, according to 911 emergency communications.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service