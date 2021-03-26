One person is unresponsive after shooting call at 13th and Oliver, officials say

One person is unresponsive after a report of a shooting around 4:25 p.m. Friday at 13th and Oliver, according to 911 emergency communications.

Scanner traffic indicates first responders were giving someone CPR and officers were looking for a vehicle involved in the call.

One witness told an officer the driver had a “handgun and shot at the down guy.”

Someone was taken into custody at 4:40 p.m. at 14th and Poplar, according to 911 emergency communications.

