Former Kansas sheriff’s deputy who hit face of significant other loses certification

A former Kansas sheriff’s deputy who hit the face of her significant other in a domestic violence incident has had her law enforcement certification revoked.

Former Butler County Sheriff’s Office employee Katrina Cannady’s certification was revoked last month after entering a diversion agreement on one count of domestic battery. The certification was revoked Sept. 26 by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, and a copy of the order was provided to The Eagle on Monday in response to a Kansas Open Records Act request.

“(Cannady’s) conduct ... shows that she lacks the personal qualities of integrity, honesty, upholding the laws of the state, conduct that warrants the public trust, and upholding the oath required for certification,” commissioners wrote in the order.

The oversight board’s order said that Cannady was a full-time law enforcement officer with the sheriff’s office from Feb. 13, 2017 to July 15, 2019. She graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in June 2017.

Her certification was revoked because of a March 3 domestic violence incident where Cannady hit someone else in the face, causing a visible injury. Cannady and the person she hurt “were in a dating relationship and were family or household members,” KSCPOST commissioners said.

She was criminally charged in Augusta Municipal Court with one count of domestic battery, and she entered a pre-trial diversion agreement on Aug. 13.