Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested twice in same day loses license to be a cop

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who was arrested twice in the same day last year has lost his license to be an officer after he was convicted of a domestic violence offense.

The law enforcement certification of Raymond Paredes was revoked July 11 by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training after he was convicted in April of one count of domestic battery.

Paredes was arrested Oct. 31 by police after an early morning domestic violence battery incident while off duty at his home in Bel Aire, sheriff’s office officials said at the time. He was arrested again that afternoon after bonding out of jail and returning to the home in violation of a protection or no contact order.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How did we get this information? We obtained a copy of the revocation order from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training through a Kansas Open Records Act request. We filed an open records request with the city of Bel Aire for Municipal Court documents related to the criminal case, but the request has not yet been filled.

The KS-CPOST revocation order, released to The Eagle last week, states that Paredes and his wife “engaged in a verbal disagreement about information found on her cell phone. (Paredes) placed his hand on (his wife’s) neck area and pushed her against the wall, causing an abrasion to her neck.”

The revocation order states that Paredes’ employment with the sheriff’s office ended March 21, about a month before he entered a plea agreement and was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery in Bel Aire Municipal Court. Paredes filed for divorce in the same month he was convicted, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

“(Paredes’ conduct) shows that he lacks the personal qualities of integrity, honesty, upholding the laws of the state, conduct that warrants the public trust, and upholding the oath required for certification,” KS-CPOST officials wrote in the order.

Attempts to reach Paredes for comment on the revocation and his conviction were unsuccessful. He graduated from the law enforcement training academy in June 2017.

The Eagle requested copies of the plea agreement and sentencing document. Bel Aire officials said the city needs a week to determine what court documents might be released.

After Paredes’s first arrest, sheriff’s Col. Greg Pollock said misdemeanor domestic battery is a dismissible offense. He was permitted to work in a non-law-enforcement capacity while on paid administrative suspension pending the results of an internal investigation.

A sheriff’s office spokesman declined Monday to say how Paredes’ employment ended, calling it a personnel matter. The spokesman would not comment on the case.

“I believe the facts surrounding his arrest, conviction, and revocation of his certification speak for themselves,” Lt. Tim Myers said.