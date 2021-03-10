Meade County man fatally shot exiting SUV with gun after police chase, official says

The Wichita Eagle

A 67-year-old Meade County man was fatally shot by officers after a pursuit led to him exiting his SUV with a firearm Tuesday night, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said Wednesday.

Officers first started to look for Jim Wright at around 7 p.m. after a family member reported being concerned for his welfare. Deputies with the Meade County Sheriff’s Office found Wright sitting in his Kia Sorento along the Meade County and Clark County line.

“When Wright observed the deputy’s vehicle, he fled in his SUV and a pursuit began,” Underwood said in a news release. “Law enforcement officers from several area agencies joined the pursuit.”

Ford County deputies set up spike strips just inside of Minneola city limits that Wright ran over, causing the SUV to slow, she said.

After the SUV stopped in Minneola, “Wright exited his vehicle holding a firearm,” she said. “Deputies and officers gave commands for him to drop the gun.”

Four deputies from three counties and a game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism all fired at Wright, she said, adding Wright was shot at around 9:40 p.m.

“Law enforcement officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but Wright was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said. “No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.”

The KBI is investigating the incident.