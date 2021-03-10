Girl, 5, killed in county crash loved ‘sweet treats and dancing,’ fundraiser says

A screenshot of a GoFundMe page for Aleah Reyes’ funeral expenses shows the $7,000 goal has been exceeded. The 5-year-old died in a suspected drunk driving wreck Sunday in Sedgwick County. Courtesy photo

A fundraiser to help with funeral expenses for the 5-year-old killed in a suspected drunken driving crash Sunday in Sedgwick County has quickly surpassed its goal.

Aleah A. Reyes’ mother, 26-year-old Nory Lam, was arrested after overturning a 2014 Ford Escape on a rural roadway near 47th South and 127th East, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The wreck was reported early Sunday morning. Lam had minor injuries; Aleah died at the scene.

“She was in kindergarten and had just started going to soccer practice,” the GoFundMe fundraiser says. “Everyone that knew Aleah knew her love of sweet treats and dancing. She was into every girly thing a 5 year old can be into, she loved dressing up, little dolls, painting her nails and making sure someone did her hair.”

The fundraiser was created Monday and has already surpassed its $7,000 goal. Aleah’s grandparents will use the money to help with funeral expenses, the fundraiser says.

The fundraiser shows pictures of what appears to be Aleah, including one with her wearing a flower crown.

The fundraiser can be found at bit.ly/3enRgS8.