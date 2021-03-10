Wichita man who fled from police twice before losing leg in chase is headed to prison

A Wichita man who lost his leg after crashing during a police chase for the second time in days has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Sean McKenzie was sentenced this week on nine felony charges, including aggravated battery, fleeing from police as well as gun and drug charges, according to a news release from the DA’s office. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush denied a request from McKenzie’s attorney to impose drug treatment as part of a less severe sentence for her client.

All of McKenzie’s crimes occurred in August 2020.

The first was Aug. 11, when police found a gun and methamphetamine in McKenzie’s car, the news release says. He was arrested but later released while the investigation continued.

On Aug. 14, McKenzie wrecked while trying to outrun police “at a high rate of speed” after they tried to pull him over, the release says.

“McKenzie crashed into another vehicle, causing facial and leg injuries to the other motorist, the release says, adding McKenzie ran from the crash.

Police were looking for McKenzie when they spotted his car on Aug. 17, the release says.

“He again tried to drive away from officers, but crashed into a telephone pole and a tree,” the release says. “McKenzie suffered critical leg injuries in the crash. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, but doctors could not save it.”