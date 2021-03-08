Wichita police arrest man, 38, in connection with south-side stranger rape case

The authorities say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old Oklahoma man in connection with a Wichita case where a woman was raped by an intruder after answering a knock at her front door last week.

Antonio Rozell Riley was arrested on suspicion of several crimes including rape, criminal sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, Wichita police Lt. Christian Cory said during a Monday news briefing. Riley was also jailed for an active warrant. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility around 1:22 a.m. Monday morning, online inmate records show. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $202,500.

Riley was caught after police last week released video footage recorded by a Ring home doorbell security camera of a man on a bicycle who authorities thought was tied to Thursday’s sexual assault of a woman at a home in the 1500 block of West Pawnee, near Seneca. Police at the time said the woman, 21, opened her front door after hearing a knock around 10 a.m. and was met by a man she didn’t know who pulled out a knife and forced his way inside. Cory said Monday the stranger sexually assaulted the woman, who eventually got away and called authorities for help.

Officer Paul Cruz said Riley was apprehended in the 300 block of South Glendale, which is near Kellogg and Oliver.

Riley had not been criminally charged in connection with the attack as of Monday but that could occur in the coming days. Police said they plan to present their investigation to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which is expected to pursue prosecution.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.