Wichita police release video of suspect in south Wichita sexual assault, ask for help

Wichita police are asking for the community’s help finding a sexual assault suspect who brandished a knife and forced his way into a south Wichita home where he sexually assaulted a woman, police said Friday.

Police released a Ring doorbell video of the alleged suspect on Friday. The video shows what appears to be a man riding a bicycle across someone’s yard. He was wearing a backpack and had what appears to be a jacket draped over the handlebars.

Police said the sexual assault was reported 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Pawnee. The 21-year-old victim told police the suspect knocked on her front door, Wichita police spokesperson, officer Paul Cruz, said in a news release.

“When the victim opened the door, the suspect produced a knife and forced his way into the residence, and sexually assaulted her,” he said. “The (victim) left the residence and called 911 for help.”

Anyone with information about the case may call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.