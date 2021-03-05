Crime & Courts

Wichita police release video of suspect in south Wichita sexual assault, ask for help

Wichita police are asking for the community’s help finding a sexual assault suspect who brandished a knife and forced his way into a south Wichita home where he sexually assaulted a woman, police said Friday.

Police released a Ring doorbell video of the alleged suspect on Friday. The video shows what appears to be a man riding a bicycle across someone’s yard. He was wearing a backpack and had what appears to be a jacket draped over the handlebars.

Police said the sexual assault was reported 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Pawnee. The 21-year-old victim told police the suspect knocked on her front door, Wichita police spokesperson, officer Paul Cruz, said in a news release.

“When the victim opened the door, the suspect produced a knife and forced his way into the residence, and sexually assaulted her,” he said. “The (victim) left the residence and called 911 for help.”

Anyone with information about the case may call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service