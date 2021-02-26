Homeless man jailed after downtown Wichita worker reported being groped, followed

.

Wichita police arrested a homeless sex offender who reportedly groped and followed a person Wednesday afternoon as they were walking into work in downtown, according to a news release from the department.

Mark Jeremy Lang, 37, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant, police said in the release. Lang is currently on parole for a child sex crimes case out of Johnson County, police said. KDOC records show Lang served prison time after he was convicted of indecent liberties with a child and sentenced in 2012.

Police say a citizen reported the assault and that they were followed “by an unknown male while walking into work in the 300 block of North Main.” Officers took the citizen’s report at about 12:46 p.m. Wednesday and investigated into the following day, the release said.

“They coordinated with the Wichita Police Department Crime Linkage Unit, Homeless Outreach Team, and Domestic Violence/Sex Crimes Detectives after noticing several other reports of suspicious activity in the core downtown area,” the release says.

“Multiple locations were canvassed and a suspect was identified, located and arrested in the area.”

Lang is being held in the jail on the KDOC warrant and on a $1,000 bond in connection with the sexual battery allegation, online inmate records show. He was booked at 2:05 p.m. Thursday.