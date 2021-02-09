Suspects in girl’s dragging death, other Wichita homicides due in court today

The Sedgwick County Courthouse. The Wichita Eagle

Defendants in three Wichita death cases, including one where a 13-year-old girl was dragged outside of her family’s SUV after an alleged car thief stole it from a restaurant parking lot, are due in court for formal charging this afternoon.

Kevin Michael James Palmer, 34, was arrested by Wichita police on Saturday when he ran from the stolen SUV after dragging the girl for several miles along Kellogg over the noon hour. Police have previously said the girl was sitting in the back seat when Palmer got in the driver’s seat and took off. She got caught up in a seat belt when she tried to get out of the vehicle as it was moving. Police jailed Palmer on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and other crimes.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Dontenize Lamar Kelly late last week on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the recent slayings of a teenage couple. Michael Beasley, 17, was found dead outside of an abandoned church at Ninth and Ash on Feb. 1. The body of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon, was discovered in her Ford Escape at Kingston Cove Apartments, in the 500 block of West 27th Street South, three days later.

The third defendant, 20-year-old Jose Garcia-Martinez, will make a first appearance in court in connection with a July 2020 homicide carried out at an address on South San Pablo, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said via email. Roy Hayden, 47, of Wichita, suffered a brutal group beating at a home in the 800 block of South San Pablo on July 1 or July 2 and was dumped in the trunk of a Volvo that was later found abandoned in the 1500 block of North Broadway. Several people are already facing criminal charges in connection with Hayden’s killing.

The hearings will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Sedgwick County District Courthouse in downtown Wichita. All three of the men facing charges remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bond.

Palmer is being held on $500,000 bond in connection with the girl’s dragging death and a total of $11,000 in bonds for theft and unrelated domestic violence cases, according to online jail records.

Kelly is being held on $1 million bond in the teens’ double slaying and on $65,000 bond in connection with an alleged probation violation, records show.

Garcia-Martinez is being held on $250,000 bond. His active booking charges listed in online jail logs include first-degree felony murder.