Wichita man, 22, arrested on suspicion of capital murder, jail records show

A 22-year-old Wichita man already on probation in a 2020 felony case was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Saturday morning on suspicion of capital murder, records show.

Police would not immediately say Saturday morning what homicides the arrest of Dontenize Lamar Kelly are connected to. Police have a news conference scheduled for noon today.

Three people were killed this week in Wichita, including a teenage couple that was found dead just days apart. In Kansas, capital murders are intentional and premeditated killings that carry a presumptive sentence of life in prison with no parole eligibility or the death penalty upon conviction.

Kelly was arrested after police responded to a call at 8 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West MacArthur, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor. He was booked into jail at 2:47 a.m. Saturday morning, an online log of jail inmates shows.

Kelly was also arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a separate case, according to the booking records. A warrant filed Friday in that case accuses him of failing to report as ordered to probation staff on Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 and of failing to make monthly payments toward his court fees. Court and online corrections records show a Sedgwick County placed Kelly on probation for two years in October after he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon for incidents that occurred in March 2020. That probation carries an underlying prison term of 35 months.

Kelly also has a felony juvenile record that includes at least two convictions, court records show.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle