Police: Girl, 13, died after being dragged for several miles; Wichita man arrested

The person who was killed Saturday after being dragged several miles behind a stolen vehicle was a 13-year-old girl, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a news release Saturday night.

Kevin Palmer, 34, of Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Davidson said. Police did not release the victim’s name.

Someone who saw the incident called 911 and followed the vehicle, Davidson said. Police were first called around noon Saturday about a girl being dragged from a Ford Escape along westbound Kellogg at Meridian, police said. Police caught up to the driver, who stopped on Kellogg, near West, and “fled on foot,” Davidson said.

Palmer was arrested shortly after, Davidson added.

“The investigation revealed the (girl) was sitting on the driver’s side rear of the Escape while it was parked outside of a nearby restaurant running,” Davidson said. “Her family went into the restaurant to get food as she remained in the vehicle. Palmer got into the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle.”

“The (girl) attempted to exit the vehicle while it was moving. As she exited, she became caught in the (seat belt) on the outside of the vehicle. Palmer continued to flee for several miles.”

The incident spanned from Dugan to Newman University, Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said.

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said it was one of the saddest cases he has seen in his 28-year career.

“(Wichita police) sends its thoughts and prayers to family, friends, and others affected by this tragic incident,” Ramsay said in the release.

Anyone with information about the case can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.