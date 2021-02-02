Wichita police say girlfriend of boy who was found dead Monday ‘may. . .be in danger’

Wichita police are looking for the girlfriend of a 17-year-old boy whose was killed Monday, officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday.

The department “believes that she may possibly be in danger,” Davidson said.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon of Wichita and her gray, 2005 Ford Escape, license plate 566NPK. The SUV has a “C” sticker on the top left of the rear window. The “C” is enclosed in a circle that has an opening at the top and bottom.

A passerby found Michael Beasley lying in the grass next to an abandoned church at the corner of 9th and Ash and called 911, Davidson said.

Police did not explain the extent of his injuries but have classified the killing as a criminal homicide.

Police were called at 9:26 a.m. and Beasley was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m., records show.

Anyone with information about the killing or Blackmon’s whereabouts can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

This is the seventh homicide of 2021. There were five homicides at this time last year.