Murder among charges for trio arrested in double killing outside Wichita city limits

Three people jailed in connection with a Dec. 29 double killing just outside of Wichita city limits have been charged with first-degree felony murder and other crimes, according to court records.

Joshua Dean Halstead, 34; Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur, 28; and Michael Clayton Wilking, 32; made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Monday. They are accused of carrying out a double shooting at 3900 W. Fairhaven that fatally wounded 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece and 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt. Reece died on Dec. 29 outside of the address around 8:40 p.m., roughly 25 minutes after the robbery was called into 911. Schmidt died at a Wichita hospital on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities had sought Halstead, Arthur and Wilking, all of Wichita, as persons of interest in the case prior to their arrests. In addition to murder, the trio are also facing aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges, court records show. Halstead is also charged in the case with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Their next court dates are scheduled for Jan. 28. Each remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday in lieu of $250,000 bond in the shooting case.