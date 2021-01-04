Second person gunned down in shooting outside Wichita city limits dies at hospital

Authorities on Monday identified two people gunned down in a deadly shooting just outside of Wichita city limits last week as 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece and 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt. Both were Wichita residents.

Reece died at the shooting scene, 3900 W. Fairhaven, on Dec. 29 and Schmidt died at a Wichita hospital on New Year’s Eve, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said by email. They were fatally shot at the address, near 47th Street South and West Street, around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Authorities have not said what motivated the shooting or whether the pair knew each other. Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick last week said the shootings were being investigated as homicides.

The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking two persons of interest in connection with the deaths. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joshua Dean Halstead, 34, or Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur, 28, is asked to call 911 immediately.