Two arrested in connection to double homicide just outside of Wichita, official says

Two people sought in connection to a Dec. 29 double homicide have been arrested, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday night.

Joshua Dean Halstead, 34, and Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur, 28, were both arrested Wednesday during the “morning hours” in the 4300 block of West St. Louis, which is near Tracy Street, Lt. Benjamin Blick said in a news release. The two were arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of aggravated robbery in connection to a Dec. 29 shooting at 3900 W. Fairhaven, which is outside of Wichita city limits.

The initial call was a robbery at around 8:15 p.m on Dec. 29.

Arriving officers found 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home. First responders tried to save his life, but Reece died at 8:40 p.m., Blick said.

Officers also linked the injuries of a 22-year-old woman to the shooting after she was dropped off at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital at 8:53 p.m. She was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Kayla Schmidt died a couple of days later.

Both victims were Wichita residents.

A law enforcement pursuit that ended in east Wichita on Dec. 30 was also connected to the shooting case. A person of interest was arrested after the chase, Blick said.

Authorities have not said what motivated the shooting.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle