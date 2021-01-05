Meth deal that ended with fatal shooting lands Wichita man in prison for 8 years

A meth deal that ended with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old in a known drug house in Planeview has landed a Wichita man in prison for more than eight years.

Randy G. Trimmell, 28, was sentenced Monday to 107 months on one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and court records. Police and court records say Trimmell was at the house in the south-side neighborhood with a group of people when he pulled a handgun and fired once at Emmitt Lee Olson during a fight on April 17, 2018. Olson was hit in the chest.

The killing happened during an attempted drug sale at the house, in the 2900 block of South Sayles, records show. Olson was found dead inside.

Prosecutors initially charged Trimmell with second-degree murder but later amended the count. The 28-year-old pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Nov. 20.

Trimmell’s lawyer asked for leniency in a Dec. 4 motion, saying Olson “was an aggressor or participant” in the criminal conduct that led to his death and that Trimmell had accepted responsibility by entering a plea.

Judge Eric Williams imposed the 107-month term, which Trimmell will serve consecutively to any sentences he received in prior criminal cases, the DA’s Office said.