Wichita gamer in deadly swatting gets more time on diversion after failing to obtain GED

Shane Gaskill, 19, leaves the federal courthouse Wednesday in Wichita. At right is his father. Gaskill pleaded not guilty to charges around his involvement in the orchestration of the swatting call that ended with a 28-year-old man being killed by a Wichita police officer. The Wichita Eagle

A federal judge has delayed the trial of a Wichita gamer involved in 2017’s deadly swatting call for an additional year after he failed to obtain a high school equivalency.

The defense attorney for Shane Gaskill along with prosecutors last week asked U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren to extend Gaskill’s 18-month pre-trial diversion for another 12 months to give him more time to complete a GED program. Under a pre-trial diversion agreement Gaskill entered into in May 2019, he was supposed to complete a General Educational Development program, pay $1,000 in restitution and meet other conditions by Dec. 31.

But court records say Gaskill hadn’t completed the GED requirement by Dec. 1.

The attorneys in a written motion urged the judge to grant the yearlong extension, saying it “is in the best interests of the defendant and the United States.” Melgren signed off on the request Dec. 23.

If Gaskill successfully completes the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement, prosecutors can dismiss the criminal case against him.

Gaskill is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, wire fraud and making a false statement in connection with a series of events on Dec. 28, 2017, that culminated with the fatal police shooting of an unarmed, unsuspecting 28-year-old man on the front porch of the house he and family rented in south Wichita at 1033 W. McCormick. Prosecutors say Gaskill got into an online argument with Ohio gamer Casey Viner during a Call of Duty video game match and gave his old address to a man known for making hoax emergency calls. Authorities have said Viner recruited the man, Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles, California, to carry out a swatting, a form of retaliation popular in the online gaming world where a person reports a fake emergency to draw authorities — especially a special weapons and tactics team, or SWAT team — to an address.

Barriss reported to Wichita authorities a homicide and hostage situation at the McCormick house, which immediately drew a police response.

Not knowing the call was fake, Wichita police Officer Justin Rapp shot and killed Finch with a sniper rifle from across the street moments after Finch stepped onto his porch to see why police lights were outside. Finch had nothing to do with the gaming dispute, did not know any of the men involved and did not play online video games, his family has said. The family is suing Rapp in federal civil court over the shooting.

The case is thought to be the nation’s first deadly swatting call. Barriss is serving 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 51 counts in April 2019. Viner received a 15-month prison sentence in September 2019 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.