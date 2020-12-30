East Wichita car chase tied to deadly shooting outside southwest Wichita city limits

Authorities say a Wednesday morning car chase in east Wichita that ended with an arrest is tied to a deadly shooting Tuesday evening outside city limits.

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said by email.

A 43-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old woman has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

Their names were not released immediately Wednesday, pending notification of the incident to their families. It wasn’t immediately clear what motivated the shooting or how anyone involved knew one another.

Blick said the shooting call was initially dispatched as a robbery. Deputies were sent to the area of 3900 W. Fairhaven, near 47th South and West Street, at 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, the found the 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home.

First responders tried to save his life, but the man died at 8:40 p.m., Blick said.

Authorities linked the 22-year-old injured woman to the shooting after she was dropped off at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital at 8:53 p.m. on Tuesday. She was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Blick said she was moved to Via Christi’s St. Francis location in downtown and was admitted for treatment of critical injuries.

A law enforcement pursuit that ended in east Wichita on Wednesday morning is also connected to the shooting case. A person of interest was arrested after the chase, Blick said.

“Our investigation is ongoing. Additional details will be released at a later time,” he said.