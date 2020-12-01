Driver of stolen vehicle killed in south Wichita crash after chase

A man was killed after the stolen car he was driving crashed during a chase Tuesday morning in south Wichita, officials said.

The wreck happened at around 6:23 a.m. near MacArthur and Meridian when the stolen car clipped another vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole, Capt. Wendell Nicholson said. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Emergency communications indicated police were chasing a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down traffic on both roads after the crash.

Police were first called about an auto theft at 6:04 a.m. in the 7000 block of West Lockwood, near 55th South and Seneca, and a few miles from the location of the crash, according to a dispatcher with 911 emergency communications.

The vehicle had been left running to warm up, Nicholson said.

