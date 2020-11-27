Crime & Courts
Wichita man shot during Thanksgiving Day quarrel, police say
A Wichita couple was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after a domestic argument where a man was shot in the arm, Wichita police Officer Kevin Wheeler said.
Diane Michelle Simmons, 48, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Maurice Simmons Jr., 46, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and a city of Wichita misdemeanor warrant, Wheeler said in a news release.
Police responded to a shooting call at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Ash, near 11th Street and Grove, and found Maurice Simmons with a gunshot wound to the arm, Wheeler said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned the two had been in a “disturbance (that) turned physical, at which point Diane Simmons allegedly retrieved a gun and shot the 46-year-old in the arm,” Wheeler said.
The couple was married in August 2001, according to Sedgwick County court records, and separated two months later. They divorced in 2008.
