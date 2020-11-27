Wichita Eagle Logo
Wichita man shot during Thanksgiving Day quarrel, police say

A Wichita couple was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after a domestic argument where a man was shot in the arm, Wichita police Officer Kevin Wheeler said.

Diane Michelle Simmons, 48, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Maurice Simmons Jr., 46, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and a city of Wichita misdemeanor warrant, Wheeler said in a news release.

Police responded to a shooting call at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Ash, near 11th Street and Grove, and found Maurice Simmons with a gunshot wound to the arm, Wheeler said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the two had been in a “disturbance (that) turned physical, at which point Diane Simmons allegedly retrieved a gun and shot the 46-year-old in the arm,” Wheeler said.

The couple was married in August 2001, according to Sedgwick County court records, and separated two months later. They divorced in 2008.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
