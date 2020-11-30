Teens sprayed woman with mace, tried to steal SUV at shopping center, police say

Wichita police arrested two teens they say tried to carjack a woman in a south Wichita shopping center parking lot Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old woman was getting into her SUV at the West Way Shopping Center, at the southwest corner of Pawnee and Seneca, when the boys approached her at around 11 a.m. The woman told police the boys “opened her vehicle door, sprayed her with mace, and attempted to pull her out of the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

“The suspects were unsuccessful and fled on foot,” the release said.

Officers who responded to the call saw the teens running in the area and caught them after a brief chase.

Both were arrested without any issues. One of the boys, a 13-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, simple battery, simple battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. The other, a 15-year-old, is suspected of robbery, simple battery, obstruction of justice and being a runaway.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police say the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for review. The office will decide whether to file formal criminal charges against the teens.