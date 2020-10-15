Online dispute leads to girl being shot and one arrested, Wichita police say

An “online dispute” led to a 15-year-old girl being shot and a man being arrested in north Wichita on Wednesday night, according to the Wichita Police Department.

The girl was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being shot in the lower back, police said.

Charles Henderson II, 26, of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and an outstanding warrant, officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release.

Police were called about a drive-by shooting at 6:12 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 18th Street, near Grove, and found shell casings. Officers then went to a commotion they heard nearby on Green Street and saw multiple people.

“The investigation revealed a physical disturbance occurred between multiple individuals on 18th street,” Wheeler said. “During the disturbance, a suspect fired a shot into the air, and Henderson fired shots into a white Pontiac G6, striking and injuring a 15-year-old female in the vehicle ... After individuals fled the scene on 18th street, they began to gather again on Green (Street), where a disturbance began before police arrived.”

Three 9 mm shell casings were found on Green Street, police said.

Henderson was arrested.

The incident started with an online dispute between acquaintances, Wheeler said.