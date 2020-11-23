Wichita police officer jailed on suspicion of DUI following highway patrol arrest

The Wichita Police Department says one of its officers has been moved to desk duty after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Officer Cory Masterson, a 12-year veteran of the Wichita department, police said. He had been assigned to the agency’s field services division but is now working an administrative assignment, WPD spokesman Charley Davidson said in an emailed news release. He did not say what the new job entails.

Masterson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail following the arrest, police said.

Driving under the influence is a misdemeanor crime.

“The case is being investigated by KHP, and an internal review will take place by the WPD,” Davidson wrote in the news release.

The department released no other information Monday.

Masterson’s arrest comes as law enforcement agencies in the area put extra cops on the streets leading up to and after the Thanksgiving holiday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers. The extra enforcement campaign, “Thanksgiving Safe Arrival,” runs through Nov. 29.

More than 200 drivers suspected of DUI are arrested in Kansas each week, police said in announcing their participation in the campaign last week.