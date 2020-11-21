Crime & Courts
19-year-old Sedgwick County Jail deputy arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband
A 19-year-old Sedgwick County Jail deputy has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband into the jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Braydon Hoover-Lane, who has been with the sheriff’s office since September 2019, has been placed on unpaid suspension, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The sheriff’s office said it received a tip during the week about a deputy bringing contraband into the jail. The office’s Investigations Division and Professional Standards Unit investigated the tip, which led to Hoover-Lane’s arrest.
“The item(s) he introduced to the jail would not be illegal to possess outside of the jail,” Lt. Benjamin Blick, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.
Records show Hoover-Lane was booked into the jail at around 5:40 p.m. Friday. It shows he was released without prejudice.
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office would have made the decision to release Hoover-Lane, Blick said. No charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon. The district attorney’s office could file charges at a later time.
