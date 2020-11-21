19-year-old Sedgwick County Jail deputy arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband

A 19-year-old Sedgwick County Jail deputy has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband into the jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Braydon Hoover-Lane, who has been with the sheriff’s office since September 2019, has been placed on unpaid suspension, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip during the week about a deputy bringing contraband into the jail. The office’s Investigations Division and Professional Standards Unit investigated the tip, which led to Hoover-Lane’s arrest.

“The item(s) he introduced to the jail would not be illegal to possess outside of the jail,” Lt. Benjamin Blick, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Records show Hoover-Lane was booked into the jail at around 5:40 p.m. Friday. It shows he was released without prejudice.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office would have made the decision to release Hoover-Lane, Blick said. No charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon. The district attorney’s office could file charges at a later time.