Wichita police officer jailed after ‘possibly stalking’ woman, agency says

Wichita police announced Wednesday that one of its officers has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

Police officials learned that Officer Ryan Jones “was possibly stalking” a woman he knows and asked the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter “to avoid conflicts of interest,” according to a department news release. The Sheriff’s Office investigation continued Wednesday, the release said.

Jones is a four-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department. He was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday. The charge he was booked into jail on suspicion of is a misdemeanor, according to WPD.