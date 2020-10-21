Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Wichita police officer jailed after ‘possibly stalking’ woman, agency says

Wichita police announced Wednesday that one of its officers has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

Police officials learned that Officer Ryan Jones “was possibly stalking” a woman he knows and asked the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter “to avoid conflicts of interest,” according to a department news release. The Sheriff’s Office investigation continued Wednesday, the release said.

Jones is a four-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department. He was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday. The charge he was booked into jail on suspicion of is a misdemeanor, according to WPD.

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service