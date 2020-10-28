Wichita cops in late-night gunfight shoot suspect from earlier Kansas police shooting

A late-night police chase in Wichita ended with a gun battle where officers shot a suspect wanted for a prior pursuit and shooting.

The Wichita Police Department said in a tweet at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday that no officers were injured and the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The incident began when “officers attempted to stop a violent felon who was wanted for shooting at a Mulvane PD officer during a vehicle pursuit last week,” WPD said in the statement. The suspect fled from the Wichita officers, and the vehicle chase came to an end near Bayley and Terrace in the southeast part of the city, near Lincoln and Oliver.

“The suspect shot at officers who returned fire,” police said. “The suspect was struck.”