Illegal drug deal ends in robbery at gunpoint inside victim’s car, Wichita police say

Wichita police have arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint during a drug deal inside her car early Thursday morning.

Police were called at around 12:20 a.m. to a disturbance with a weapon call at a business in the 9400 block of East Harry, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. They found a 20-year-old woman who said she met someone there who got into her car, pointed a handgun at her and demanded property.

The man left with property, and no one was hurt.

Police did not elaborate on what property was taken, but they did determine the meetup was an illegal drug transaction. They did not say what kind of drug was involved.

Police have not yet provided The Eagle with a copy of the case report. Those reports, which are public record, typically list any property that was damaged or stolen.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators made an arrest Thursday afternoon, Davidson said. They determined 20-year-old Crawford Anderson was involved, and officers found him in the same block of East Harry near South Webb where the alleged crime happened. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery. Some of the stolen property was recovered.